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DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,700,000
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage : € 3,544,640
Solid waste : € 4,511,360
Telecom : € 14,098,000
Transport : € 26,182,000
Energy : € 52,364,000
Signature date(s)
5/05/2017 : € 3,544,640
5/05/2017 : € 4,511,360
5/05/2017 : € 14,098,000
5/05/2017 : € 26,182,000
5/05/2017 : € 52,364,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
24 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/05/2017
20160529
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Deutsche AM Infrastructure
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 2000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A generalist infrastructure fund with a target size of EUR 2bn

The fund will focus on the energy and transportation sectors, with EU and EFTA countries expected to be a key market, attracting at least 85% of the fund's commitments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is expected that most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will require either a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement or relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. For investments to which EU directives on public procurement do not apply, the procurement of the related works, goods and services by the portfolio company should follow suitable procedures satisfying the criteria of economy and efficiency. For those projects outside the EU, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Publication Date
9 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70128168
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160529
Sector(s)
Transport
Telecom
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Data sheet
DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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