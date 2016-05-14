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2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 225,000,000
Energy : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2016 : € 225,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2016
20160514
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
2I RETE GAS SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 460 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Replacement and upgrading of the promoter's gas distribution networks throughout Italy in the 2017-2020 period

The project is part of the promoter's on-going investment programme in its concession areas. The project should increase network and community safety, improving reliability and reducing the occurrence of leakages.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on their technical characteristics, such gas distribution system projects are not likely to require environmental impact assessments; however, this will be clarified during the appraisal. The typically anticipated impact is mainly temporary, related to construction works, and can usually be appropriately managed by proper construction work practices.

The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following the public procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68169287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157700621
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160514
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Data sheet
2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications