2I RETE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Summary sheet
Replacement and upgrading of the promoter's gas distribution networks throughout Italy in the 2017-2020 period
The project is part of the promoter's on-going investment programme in its concession areas. The project should increase network and community safety, improving reliability and reducing the occurrence of leakages.
Based on their technical characteristics, such gas distribution system projects are not likely to require environmental impact assessments; however, this will be clarified during the appraisal. The typically anticipated impact is mainly temporary, related to construction works, and can usually be appropriately managed by proper construction work practices.
The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following the public procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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