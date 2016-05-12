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NGA NETWORK UPGRADE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 50,000,000
Telecom : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2017 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NGA NETWORK UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN POLAND & BALTIC STATES

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2017
20160512
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NGA NETWORK UPGRADE PROGRAMME
NETIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the modernisation of the existing access network with the latest fibre broadband technologies in Poland.

After the project implementation the entire own network will be able to provide at least very high speed broadband services (> 100 Mbps) including TV and voice services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works have limited residual environmental effects, as the trenching works are typically carried out alongside roads and make use of the latest technologies to limit the civil works impact as much as possible.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement and concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NGA NETWORK UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN POLAND & BALTIC STATES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NGA NETWORK UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75049051
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160512
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NGA NETWORK UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
NGA NETWORK UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Data sheet
NGA NETWORK UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN POLAND & BALTIC STATES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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