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ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2016 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION

Summary sheet

Release date
22 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2016
20160506
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION
ENI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Implementation of four new renewable energy generation projects in the vicinity of Eni's plants and areas of operation in three regions (Sardinia, Sicily, Puglia)

The project supports national and EU renewable energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions. In addition, the investments will also be located in convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The sub-projects are located within the EU and fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Given the significant size of the installations and the project's envisaged implementation timeline, the promoter has decided to apply for an EIA for each individual plant, independent of whether this is finally required by the Italian competitive authority. Details of the authorisation process and its compliance with the relevant EU directives, as applicable, will be also assessed by the Bank during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and 92/13/EEC).

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70607802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160506
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159755681
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160506
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION
Data sheet
ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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