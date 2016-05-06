ENI RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION

Summary sheet
Implementation of four new renewable energy generation projects in the vicinity of Eni's plants and areas of operation in three regions (Sardinia, Sicily, Puglia)
The project supports national and EU renewable energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions. In addition, the investments will also be located in convergence regions.
The sub-projects are located within the EU and fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Given the significant size of the installations and the project's envisaged implementation timeline, the promoter has decided to apply for an EIA for each individual plant, independent of whether this is finally required by the Italian competitive authority. Details of the authorisation process and its compliance with the relevant EU directives, as applicable, will be also assessed by the Bank during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and 92/13/EEC).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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