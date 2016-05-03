AGC ADVANCED GLASS TECHNOLOGY RDI 2017-2020

Summary sheet
Financing of the Group's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities on glass processing and glass products for the period 2017-2020. The project will be carried out in the promoter's research and development (R&D) centre in Belgium.
The promoter's RDI focuses on energy efficient glass solutions for use in buildings and cars. The project will further strengthen the proprietary know-how of a European promoter in the field of sustainable glass production and innovative applications which will drive the productivity, competitiveness and environmental sustainability of the company.
The project concerns RDI expenditures with respective activities to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for such purpose and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. During the project's appraisal, it will be verified whether the project includes any capital expenditures related to the R&D activities, and whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The project team will verify the environmental details during the due diligence and in particular the expected effects and impact on carbon footprint of glass manufacturing as well as applications of the innovative glass products.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC or Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC, or Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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