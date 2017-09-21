CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The proposed framework loan aims to finance diverse sizes of sub-projects eligible under the Bank's own-risk, Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF), with a strong focus on climate change mitigation and adaptation. This operation would be a sovereign loan, which will be on-lent by China's main policy bank, Eximbank, as a financial intermediary, to sub-projects in 2017-2020.
The proposed operation contributes to the EU priorities and country development objectives under the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation and the EU-China Partnership on Climate Change 2015, in particular regarding enhancing the EU-China's strategic and partnership cooperation on climate change and environmental protection.
The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Social and Environmental standards and policies.
The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The EIB is expected to provide significant added value to the growth of the financial intermediary's portfolio related to climate change mitigation and adaptation, sustainable water use and environmental protection.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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