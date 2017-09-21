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CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
China : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2017 : € 60,000,000
29/12/2017 : € 90,000,000
29/12/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
China: EIB signs the Agreement for EUR 300 million climate related investments with Eximbank

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2017
20160499
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES), PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The proposed framework loan aims to finance diverse sizes of sub-projects eligible under the Bank's own-risk, Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF), with a strong focus on climate change mitigation and adaptation. This operation would be a sovereign loan, which will be on-lent by China's main policy bank, Eximbank, as a financial intermediary, to sub-projects in 2017-2020.

The proposed operation contributes to the EU priorities and country development objectives under the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation and the EU-China Partnership on Climate Change 2015, in particular regarding enhancing the EU-China's strategic and partnership cooperation on climate change and environmental protection.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Social and Environmental standards and policies.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The EIB is expected to provide significant added value to the growth of the financial intermediary's portfolio related to climate change mitigation and adaptation, sustainable water use and environmental protection.

Related documents
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Related press
China: EIB signs the Agreement for EUR 300 million climate related investments with Eximbank

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77455396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160499
Sector(s)
Transport
Water, sewerage
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
China: EIB signs the Agreement for EUR 300 million climate related investments with Eximbank

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
China: EIB signs the Agreement for EUR 300 million climate related investments with Eximbank
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHINA CLIMATE EXIMBANK FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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