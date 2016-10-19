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GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Palestine* : € 1,250,000
Morocco : € 2,500,000
Tunisia : € 2,500,000
Jordan : € 3,750,000
Lebanon : € 7,500,000
Egypt : € 7,500,000
Services : € 1,250,000
Energy : € 6,250,000
Industry : € 17,500,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2018 : € 62,500
18/07/2018 : € 125,000
18/07/2018 : € 125,000
18/07/2018 : € 187,500
18/07/2018 : € 312,500
18/07/2018 : € 375,000
18/07/2018 : € 375,000
18/07/2018 : € 625,000
18/07/2018 : € 625,000
18/07/2018 : € 875,000
18/07/2018 : € 937,500
18/07/2018 : € 1,750,000
18/07/2018 : € 1,750,000
18/07/2018 : € 1,875,000
18/07/2018 : € 1,875,000
18/07/2018 : € 2,625,000
18/07/2018 : € 5,250,000
18/07/2018 : € 5,250,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND III

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2018
20160492
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND III
Finance in Motion GmbH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Industry - Manufacturing
  • Industry - Construction
  • Services - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
Description
Objectives

Participation in a debt fund targeting energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in southern-eastern Europe (Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo*, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia) and Turkey, in the Eastern European Neighbourhood region (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova) and in the Southern European Neighbourhood region (Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia and the Palestinian Territories)

The fund's mission is to contribute, in the form of a public-private partnership with a layered risk-return structure, to enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy in the targeted regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the current and expected projects do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EC, as amended, meaning the projects would not be subject to an EIA. If an underlying investment were subject to an EIA, the fund manager would be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and where relevant written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment would not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives and EIB requirements, as applicable.

Comments

*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/99 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.

Related documents
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND III
Publication Date
10 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69822060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160492
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Services
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Lebanon
Jordan
Morocco
Tunisia
Palestine*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND III
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND III
Data sheet
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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