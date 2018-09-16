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LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 151,100,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 151,100,000
Transport : € 151,100,000
Signature date(s)
26/09/2019 : € 151,100,000
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT -Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT
Related press
Lebanon: EIB invests EUR 151 million for better and safer road networks

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2019
20160485
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT
REPUBLIC OF LEBANON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 151 million
EUR 480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan for rehabilitation and safety improvements of part of the national and regional road networks in Lebanon.

The proposed operation is designed to meet Lebanon's developmental needs in the road sector while also stimulating the economy, creating jobs and raising road safety standards on the road network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, with screening by a competent authority to determine whether an EIA would be required. One main EIA procedure including public consultations has been carried out in accordance with national legislation in Lebanon. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU principles, standards and practices during the project appraisal and subsequent scheme allocation procedures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
16/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT -Environmental and Social Management Framework
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Lebanon: EIB invests EUR 151 million for better and safer road networks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT -Environmental and Social Management Framework
Publication Date
16 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86965050
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160485
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82417929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160485
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT -Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT
Data sheet
LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT
Related press
Lebanon: EIB invests EUR 151 million for better and safer road networks

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lebanon: EIB invests EUR 151 million for better and safer road networks
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT -Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications