LEBANON ROADS AND EMPLOYMENT PROJECT

Summary sheet
The project consists of a framework loan for rehabilitation and safety improvements of part of the national and regional road networks in Lebanon.
The proposed operation is designed to meet Lebanon's developmental needs in the road sector while also stimulating the economy, creating jobs and raising road safety standards on the road network.
If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, with screening by a competent authority to determine whether an EIA would be required. One main EIA procedure including public consultations has been carried out in accordance with national legislation in Lebanon. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU principles, standards and practices during the project appraisal and subsequent scheme allocation procedures.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.