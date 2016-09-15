Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 15,000,000
Health : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2017 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA
Related press
Romania: EU bank supports expansion of Regina Maria private healthcare network

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2017
20160483
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA
CENTRUL MEDICAL UNIREA SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 87 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Financing the private healthcare provider Regina Maria to upgrade and expand its network of private outpatient and inpatient facilities in Romania

The project aims to improve the quality and availability of healthcare services in Romania.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to take all requisite measures to ensure that the environmental procedures for all projects of the expansion plan comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The Bank will require the promoter to take all requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures for all projects of the expansion plan comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Related documents
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA
Other links
Related press
Romania: EU bank supports expansion of Regina Maria private healthcare network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA
Publication Date
26 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69376291
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160483
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA
Other links
Summary sheet
PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA
Data sheet
PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA
Related press
Romania: EU bank supports expansion of Regina Maria private healthcare network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EU bank supports expansion of Regina Maria private healthcare network
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIVATE MEDICAL NETWORK EXPANSION IN ROMANIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications