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ARMENIA APEX II LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,639,759.15
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 50,639,759.15
Credit lines : € 50,639,759.15
Signature date(s)
18/11/2016 : € 50,639,759.15
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Armenia: The EU bank supports small medium-sized businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
2 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2016
20160481
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA APEX II LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED, ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A dedicated EIB loan to the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia to finance eligible investments of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies in the Republic of Armenia

Improving access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs and mid-caps

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing comply with the EIB's environmental and social standards, as set out in the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook, and with national legislation.

The Bank will require the intermediary institutions to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Armenia: The EU bank supports small medium-sized businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: The EU bank supports small medium-sized businesses
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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