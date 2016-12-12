CURETIS (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project would support the company's activities in the development of molecular diagnostics tests for severe infectious diseases in hospitalised patients. The project would support the development of novel test panels, e.g. for intra-abdominal infections and sepsis host response as well as urinary tract infection, cardiology-associated infection and extended respiratory panels, as well as future panels on platforms such as the Unyvero platform. In addition, the project would support the necessary clinical trials to obtain the relevant regulatory approvals for market authorisation and reimbursement, and capital expenditure for manufacturing expansion.
The project falls within the scope of the Societal Challenges Horizon 2020 programme (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing), addressing research and development (R&D) within molecular diagnostics. By supporting development of rapid, reliable and accurate diagnostics, this project contributes to the need for improved and cost-effective treatment of hospitalised patients while increasing accuracy.
The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities as well as production deployment that will be in large part carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes and that do not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the relevant EU directives.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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