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CURETIS (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/07/2020 : € 2,500,000
9/07/2020 : € 2,500,000
12/12/2016 : € 12,500,000
12/12/2016 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: #investEU - Curetis obtains EIB debt financing totaling up to EUR 25 million to further expand its diagnostic platform
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2016
20160480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CURETIS (EGFF)
CURETIS GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project would support the company's activities in the development of molecular diagnostics tests for severe infectious diseases in hospitalised patients. The project would support the development of novel test panels, e.g. for intra-abdominal infections and sepsis host response as well as urinary tract infection, cardiology-associated infection and extended respiratory panels, as well as future panels on platforms such as the Unyvero platform. In addition, the project would support the necessary clinical trials to obtain the relevant regulatory approvals for market authorisation and reimbursement, and capital expenditure for manufacturing expansion.

The project falls within the scope of the Societal Challenges Horizon 2020 programme (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing), addressing research and development (R&D) within molecular diagnostics. By supporting development of rapid, reliable and accurate diagnostics, this project contributes to the need for improved and cost-effective treatment of hospitalised patients while increasing accuracy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities as well as production deployment that will be in large part carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes and that do not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the relevant EU directives.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: #investEU - Curetis obtains EIB debt financing totaling up to EUR 25 million to further expand its diagnostic platform

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
CURETIS (EGFF)
Data sheet
CURETIS (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: #investEU - Curetis obtains EIB debt financing totaling up to EUR 25 million to further expand its diagnostic platform
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: #investEU - Curetis obtains EIB debt financing totaling up to EUR 25 million to further expand its diagnostic platform
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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