ALPERIA HYDROPOWER

Summary sheet
Investments in Alperia's hydroelectric power plants located in the province of Bolzano in the north-east of Italy
To maintain or improve the reliability and safety of existing renewable energy facilities and to increase electricity production through improvements in plant and equipment efficiency
The project includes some facilities that fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), which requires the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. As the plants already exist and have been operating for some time, the main impact that can be expected relates to noise nuisance and other disturbance during construction. According to the promoter, an environmental study could be required for the plant where the dam height will be increased to improve flood management. For the asbestos removal a special permit is required. The appraisal will focus on these aspects and on the promoter's environmental capacity and work procedures.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of ender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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