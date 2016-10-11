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ALPERIA HYDROPOWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2017 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2017
20160474
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALPERIA HYDROPOWER
ALPERIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 162 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investments in Alperia's hydroelectric power plants located in the province of Bolzano in the north-east of Italy

To maintain or improve the reliability and safety of existing renewable energy facilities and to increase electricity production through improvements in plant and equipment efficiency

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes some facilities that fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), which requires the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. As the plants already exist and have been operating for some time, the main impact that can be expected relates to noise nuisance and other disturbance during construction. According to the promoter, an environmental study could be required for the plant where the dam height will be increased to improve flood management. For the asbestos removal a special permit is required. The appraisal will focus on these aspects and on the promoter's environmental capacity and work procedures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of ender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76950727
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160474
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250666202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160474
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER
Other links
Summary sheet
ALPERIA HYDROPOWER
Data sheet
ALPERIA HYDROPOWER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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