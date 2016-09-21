HALKBANK LOAN IV FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The loan is a dedicated small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and mid-cap credit line for projects promoted by SMEs and mid-caps in Turkey.
The proposed loan will be primarily dedicated to the financing of small to medium-sized investments undertaken by SMEs and mid-caps in Turkey. The proposed operation will enable Halkbank to continue supporting small and medium-sized businesses in Turkey and help maintain the long-term support of the EIB in this sector.
In candidate and potential candidate countries, the EIB requires that EU principles and standards be applied in accordance with Bank policies, unless any transition arrangements have been agreed during accession negotiations. Consequently, final beneficiaries will be requested to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national laws, and the applicable provisions of the EU acquis, including directives on environmental impact assessment and public access to environmental information.
Halkbank will be required to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.