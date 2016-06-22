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WEST AFRICA MICROFINANCE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 53,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 53,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2020 : € 3,000,000
25/10/2017 : € 4,000,000
6/04/2021 : € 4,000,000
20/10/2017 : € 4,000,000
10/07/2020 : € 4,000,000
10/12/2020 : € 5,000,000
10/02/2020 : € 7,000,000
24/10/2019 : € 10,000,000
26/07/2018 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related press
West Africa: EIB lends EUR 12m to Fondation Grameen Crédit Agricole
Related press
Mali: 90,000 smallholders and entrepreneurs to benefit from EIB backed expansion of leading microfinance institution
Related press
Benin: Thousands of businesses benefit from first partnership between EIB and Vital Finance Benin

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/10/2017
20160466
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WEST AFRICA MICROFINANCE FACILITY
Microfinance service providers
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 53 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework credit line of up to EUR 50 m to provide medium to long-term funding to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) through selected financial intermediaries in West African countries

This operation is expected to support private sector development by increasing financial inclusion and access to finance for MSEs. This will contribute to employment generation and poverty reduction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
West Africa: EIB lends EUR 12m to Fondation Grameen Crédit Agricole
Related press
Mali: 90,000 smallholders and entrepreneurs to benefit from EIB backed expansion of leading microfinance institution
Related press
Benin: Thousands of businesses benefit from first partnership between EIB and Vital Finance Benin

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
West Africa: EIB lends EUR 12m to Fondation Grameen Crédit Agricole
Related press
Mali: 90,000 smallholders and entrepreneurs to benefit from EIB backed expansion of leading microfinance institution
Related press
Benin: Thousands of businesses benefit from first partnership between EIB and Vital Finance Benin
Other links

Videos

Thumbnail: Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for farmers and cooperatives
Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for farmers and cooperatives
Learn more
Thumbnail: Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for women entrepreneurs
Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for women entrepreneurs
Learn more

Photogallery

90,000 smallholders and entrepreneurs to benefit from EIB backed expansion of Mali’s leading microfinance institution
West Africa Microfinance Facility
Photographer: Richard Willis
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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