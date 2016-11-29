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NAVARRA NZEB SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,750,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 39,750,000
Services : € 39,750,000
Signature date(s)
3/07/2017 : € 39,750,000
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA NZEB SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Spain: EIB to finance construction of 524 energy efficient rented social housing units in Navarre with EUR 40 million loan under Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
29 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2017
20160441
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAVARRA SOCIAL HOUSING
NAVARRA DE SUELO Y VIVIENDA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB loan to finance the construction of energy-efficient social housing units in Navarra, Spain

The project will finance the construction of new social housing units with high energy-efficiency standards in the region of Navarra. As well as providing affordable housing, the buildings will meet requirements set for nearly zero-energy Buildings (NZEB), thereby reducing energy consumption and lowering CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Through the project several new social housing nearly zero-energy buildings, as per the requirements of the EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings 2010/31/EU (EPBD), will be constructed in existing built environments. After completion energy consumption and pollutant emissions will be reduced compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA NZEB SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB to finance construction of 524 energy efficient rented social housing units in Navarre with EUR 40 million loan under Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA NZEB SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
24 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69861158
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160441
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA NZEB SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
NAVARRA SOCIAL HOUSING
Data sheet
NAVARRA NZEB SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Spain: EIB to finance construction of 524 energy efficient rented social housing units in Navarre with EUR 40 million loan under Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB to finance construction of 524 energy efficient rented social housing units in Navarre with EUR 40 million loan under Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA NZEB SOCIAL HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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