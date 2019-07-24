BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project concerns a "de-linked risk sharing guarantee" to provide new loans to small medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps. The guarantee facility will be used to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a Spanish bank's corporate and midcap loan portfolios.The project consists of a guarantee scheme under a partial delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses in respect of each defaulted loan of a non-granular and preselected portfolio of corporate and Mid-Cap loans.
The operation will make further resources available to SMEs and Midcaps to fund their projects, mainly based in Spain but also in other EU countries, in line with the objectives of European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) promoting and accelerating private sector investments, as well as enhancing access to finance to SMEs and Midcaps, which remain key for employment growth in Spain. In addition, part of the operation will have a special focus on riskier SMEs such as self-employed individuals and/or microenterprises (at least 20% of portfolio) and SMEs operating in regions that have higher levels of unemployment compared to the national average (i.e. at least 30% of the new loans are expected to be allocated to SMEs/Midcaps in transition regions).
In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the EIB will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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