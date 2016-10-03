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BMCE LIGNE VERTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 10,000,000
Solid waste : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2016 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE VERTE

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2016
20160434
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BMCE LIGNE VERTE
Financial Intermediaries
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The EIB loan will co-finance solid waste management sector investments by private promoters in Morocco.

The project will contribute to reducing environmental, health and climate impact from waste disposal and to creating a circular economy in Morocco.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have an overall positive impact on environment and public health by improving waste disposal and increasing recycling of waste in Morocco. The project will also contribute to mitigation of climate change by reducing emission of greenhouse gases from landfills.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
31/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE VERTE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE VERTE
Publication Date
31 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67860735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160434
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE VERTE
Other links
Summary sheet
BMCE LIGNE VERTE
Data sheet
BMCE LIGNE VERTE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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