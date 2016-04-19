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TECHNICOLOR RD&I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 13,500,000
Belgium : € 20,700,000
France : € 55,800,000
Services : € 27,000,000
Telecom : € 63,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2016 : € 4,050,000
16/12/2016 : € 6,210,000
16/12/2016 : € 9,450,000
16/12/2016 : € 14,490,000
16/12/2016 : € 16,740,000
16/12/2016 : € 39,060,000
Other links
Related public register
01/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNICOLOR RD&I

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2016
20160419
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHNICOLOR RD&I
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 155 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the financing of the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in France and Belgium. The investment plan concerns imaging science, media computing, data processing and connected homes solutions. The RDI programme will be implemented during 2016-2018.

The project will support the leadership of a company in the global media, entertainment and connected home industries by investing in RDI.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme and, if needed, the CO2 footprint as well as the possible impact on protected flora and fauna will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
01/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNICOLOR RD&I

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNICOLOR RD&I
Publication Date
1 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67596684
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160419
Sector(s)
Telecom
Services
Regions
United Kingdom
European Union
Countries
United Kingdom
Belgium
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNICOLOR RD&I
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHNICOLOR RD&I
Data sheet
TECHNICOLOR RD&I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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