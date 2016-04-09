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POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 112,465,474.92
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 112,465,474.92
Services : € 28,116,368.73
Transport : € 84,349,106.19
Signature date(s)
17/04/2020 : € 5,532,809.56
17/04/2020 : € 16,598,428.68
7/12/2016 : € 22,583,559.17
7/12/2016 : € 67,750,677.51
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2016
20160409
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION
CITY OF POZNAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 500 million (EUR 116 million)
PLN 1000 million (EUR 231 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Part-financing of medium to large investment schemes in the city of Poznan relating mainly to urban transport, roads, education, social infrastructure and municipal services

The project consists of: • the construction of a new tram line, • 4 schemes for modernisation of tram lines, • the reconstruction of road civil structures, • the construction of a cycle/pedestrian bridge, • the construction of an education unit and social infrastructure. The project's objectives are: firstly, to improve the environment and reduce traffic congestion in Poznan by promoting sustainable public transport through modernisation and extension of the tram network; secondly, to improve the social environment by developing various social infrastructure facilities; and thirdly, to increase the attractiveness of Poznan by developing its educational facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potential negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) the Bank requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. The same principle applies for the refurbishment or construction of any buildings that may be included in any schemes forming part of the project: in this case, the Bank will require the promoter to comply with the EU Directive on energy performance of buildings.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION
Publication Date
11 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70127679
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160409
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254039656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160409
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION
Other links
Summary sheet
POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION
Data sheet
POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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