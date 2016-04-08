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A2A DISTRICT HEATING II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A DISTRICT HEATING II
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A DISTRICT HEATING II

Summary sheet

Release date
14 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2016
20160408
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A2A DISTRICT HEATING 2016-2019
A2A SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 123 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investments in district heating networks

The proposed operation is part of the promoter's 2016-2020 investment programme. It concerns the optimisation, upgrade and extension of the district heating network in the Milan, Brescia and Bergamo metropolitan areas, the development of new capacity to replace more polluting and aging assets. It encompasses a large number of components including new generation capacity, heat storage units, distribution networks, substations, and remote control systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project schemes fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and none of them are expected to require EIA based on their technical characteristics. During appraisal, the Bank will assess the environmental and social risks of the project and compliance with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation. This includes review of environmental permitting and related environmental management processes, including any potential effects on nature conservation sites and protected areas of cultural heritage.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A DISTRICT HEATING II
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A DISTRICT HEATING II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A DISTRICT HEATING II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68173824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160408
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A DISTRICT HEATING II
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160721648
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160408
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A DISTRICT HEATING II
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A DISTRICT HEATING II
Other links
Summary sheet
A2A DISTRICT HEATING 2016-2019
Data sheet
A2A DISTRICT HEATING II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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