A2A DISTRICT HEATING II

Summary sheet
Investments in district heating networks
The proposed operation is part of the promoter's 2016-2020 investment programme. It concerns the optimisation, upgrade and extension of the district heating network in the Milan, Brescia and Bergamo metropolitan areas, the development of new capacity to replace more polluting and aging assets. It encompasses a large number of components including new generation capacity, heat storage units, distribution networks, substations, and remote control systems.
All project schemes fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and none of them are expected to require EIA based on their technical characteristics. During appraisal, the Bank will assess the environmental and social risks of the project and compliance with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation. This includes review of environmental permitting and related environmental management processes, including any potential effects on nature conservation sites and protected areas of cultural heritage.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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