POST-EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION FRAMEWORK LOAN

The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are reconstruction, repairs and refurbishment under proper anti-seismic standards of collapsed and damaged infrastructure in sectors mentioned above. Road infrastructure works are to be constructed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections. Therefore potential negative environmental impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, these schemes would likely fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Some of the schemes nevertheless might require an EIA. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place. Given the complex situation, the relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the project will also be dully carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.