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GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 516,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 516,000,000
Transport : € 516,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2024 : € 16,000,000
9/12/2016 : € 250,000,000
14/06/2017 : € 250,000,000
(*) Including a € 16,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the GEORGIA
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related press
Georgia: A decade of success - the EU bank marks ten years of activities with major new loans
Related press
Georgia: Record lending of EUR 450m to support projects in the field of transport, municipal infrastructure and agriculture
Related sub-project
E-70 GRIGOLETI-KOBULETI BYPASS (FL 20160404)
Related sub-project
E-60 UBISA - SHORAPANI SECTION F3 (FL 20160404)
Related sub-project
E60 CHUMATELETI - KHEVI SECTION F1 (FL 20160404)

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2016
20160404
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 516 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A framework loan to support the construction and upgrading of selected priority primary and secondary roads to ensure (i) Georgia's global connectivity through the East-West Highway corridor linking the country to Europe and Ukraine through the Black Sea ports, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan and (ii) local mobility on the East-West Highway connector roads.

The proposed framework loan will support the Georgian government in implementing their 2017-2020 four-year upgrade/construction programme of priority roads throughout the country. The objective is to promote sustainable road infrastructure development providing efficient transportation, enhancing cross border/regional connectivity and ensuring short and long-term benefits for all road users.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Although not located in the EU the projects would be subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU) and the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC). Those projects which would normally fall under Annex I and/or are screened in would require an EIA. The EIA process and approval, biodiversity assessment requirements, social impact and mitigating measures will be further checked during appraisal.

The project will be implemented with other international financial institutions (IFIs), namely the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank. The legal/contractual documentation will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures on the sections financed by the Bank are done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related projects
Related sub-project
E-70 GRIGOLETI-KOBULETI BYPASS (FL 20160404)
Related sub-project
E-60 UBISA - SHORAPANI SECTION F3 (FL 20160404)
Related sub-project
E60 CHUMATELETI - KHEVI SECTION F1 (FL 20160404)
Other links
Related press
Georgia: A decade of success - the EU bank marks ten years of activities with major new loans
Related press
Georgia: Record lending of EUR 450m to support projects in the field of transport, municipal infrastructure and agriculture

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Publication Date
10 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67605905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160404
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Other links
Summary sheet
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Data sheet
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related press
Georgia: A decade of success - the EU bank marks ten years of activities with major new loans
Related press
Georgia: Record lending of EUR 450m to support projects in the field of transport, municipal infrastructure and agriculture
Related sub-project
E-70 GRIGOLETI-KOBULETI BYPASS (FL 20160404)
Related sub-project
E-60 UBISA - SHORAPANI SECTION F3 (FL 20160404)
Related sub-project
E60 CHUMATELETI - KHEVI SECTION F1 (FL 20160404)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: A decade of success - the EU bank marks ten years of activities with major new loans
Related press
Georgia: Record lending of EUR 450m to support projects in the field of transport, municipal infrastructure and agriculture
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related sub-project
E-70 GRIGOLETI-KOBULETI BYPASS (FL 20160404)
Related sub-project
E-60 UBISA - SHORAPANI SECTION F3 (FL 20160404)
Related sub-project
E60 CHUMATELETI - KHEVI SECTION F1 (FL 20160404)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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