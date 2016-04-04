GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY

Summary sheet
A framework loan to support the construction and upgrading of selected priority primary and secondary roads to ensure (i) Georgia's global connectivity through the East-West Highway corridor linking the country to Europe and Ukraine through the Black Sea ports, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan and (ii) local mobility on the East-West Highway connector roads.
The proposed framework loan will support the Georgian government in implementing their 2017-2020 four-year upgrade/construction programme of priority roads throughout the country. The objective is to promote sustainable road infrastructure development providing efficient transportation, enhancing cross border/regional connectivity and ensuring short and long-term benefits for all road users.
Although not located in the EU the projects would be subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU) and the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC). Those projects which would normally fall under Annex I and/or are screened in would require an EIA. The EIA process and approval, biodiversity assessment requirements, social impact and mitigating measures will be further checked during appraisal.
The project will be implemented with other international financial institutions (IFIs), namely the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank. The legal/contractual documentation will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures on the sections financed by the Bank are done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.