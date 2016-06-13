S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of an approximately 17km long 2x2 lane expressway in a mountainous area in southern Poland on a new alignment, including a 2 km tunnel. The section is part of the S7 linking the city of Krakow to the Slovak border.
The project concerns the construction of an approximately 17 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway along the new alignment in southern voivodship of Poland – Malopolskie. It is part of the S7 road crossing Poland in the north-south direction, from Gdansk through Warsaw and further south to Krakow and Slovakia. The project addresses a section south of Krakow, between Lubien and Rabka, and will facilitate the passage of long-distance cross-border as well as regional traffic between Krakow region and Warsaw and will improve traffic conditions on a congested section between Krakow and Zakopane (the main Polish mountain resort) and Slovakia. The project includes construction of 2 km of road tunnel as well as approximately 5 km of viaducts and bridges, 2 interchanges and 3 service areas. The project will complement the investments made so far on the southern section of S7 expressway.
The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural mountainous area. The project falls under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full EIA procedure. A positive environmental decision was issued in 2010 and then amended in 2013 and 2014 after a supplementary EIA procedure. The project doesn't cross any Natura 2000 territory, but several sites (PLH12009 Raba z Mszanka; PLH120043 Lubon Wielki; PLH120018 Ostoja Gorczanska and PLB120001 Gorce) are located nearby at a distance of between 2.5 and 8 km. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the national road construction programme and the current operational programme for infrastructure and environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The main works tenders in 3 lots were issued on 24 December 2014 (OJEU 2014/S 248 – 437659; 437569 and 437631). The tender for supervision was issued on 7 August 2015 (OJEU 2015/S 151 – 278740).
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