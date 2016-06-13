Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/01/2017 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/01/2017
20160393
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION/GDDKIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 470 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of an approximately 17km long 2x2 lane expressway in a mountainous area in southern Poland on a new alignment, including a 2 km tunnel. The section is part of the S7 linking the city of Krakow to the Slovak border.

The project concerns the construction of an approximately 17 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway along the new alignment in southern voivodship of Poland – Malopolskie. It is part of the S7 road crossing Poland in the north-south direction, from Gdansk through Warsaw and further south to Krakow and Slovakia. The project addresses a section south of Krakow, between Lubien and Rabka, and will facilitate the passage of long-distance cross-border as well as regional traffic between Krakow region and Warsaw and will improve traffic conditions on a congested section between Krakow and Zakopane (the main Polish mountain resort) and Slovakia. The project includes construction of 2 km of road tunnel as well as approximately 5 km of viaducts and bridges, 2 interchanges and 3 service areas. The project will complement the investments made so far on the southern section of S7 expressway.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural mountainous area. The project falls under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full EIA procedure. A positive environmental decision was issued in 2010 and then amended in 2013 and 2014 after a supplementary EIA procedure. The project doesn't cross any Natura 2000 territory, but several sites (PLH12009 Raba z Mszanka; PLH120043 Lubon Wielki; PLH120018 Ostoja Gorczanska and PLB120001 Gorce) are located nearby at a distance of between 2.5 and 8 km. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the national road construction programme and the current operational programme for infrastructure and environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The main works tenders in 3 lots were issued on 24 December 2014 (OJEU 2014/S 248 – 437659; 437569 and 437631). The tender for supervision was issued on 7 August 2015 (OJEU 2015/S 151 – 278740).

Related documents
13/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)
Publication Date
13 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66520798
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160393
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)
Publication Date
13 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68941552
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160393
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)
Other links
Summary sheet
S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)
Data sheet
S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications