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OHB SPACE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 1,200,000
Sweden : € 5,700,000
Germany : € 23,100,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2016 : € 1,200,000
19/12/2016 : € 5,700,000
19/12/2016 : € 23,100,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OHB SPACE RDI
Related press
Germany: #investEU – EIB grants EUR 30 million loan to OHB System AG
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2016
20160391
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Telecom Data Transmission RDI
Undisclosed
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 79 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project promotes investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in next-generation telecom data transmission

The new technology to be developed aims to extend the useful lifecycle of devices and is expected to result in an overall new generation of devices with high potential for commercial scale-up.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project concern research, development and innovation on telecom data transmission that are not specifically listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An EIA is therefore not required by EIA directives.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OHB SPACE RDI
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES
Other links
Related press
Germany: #investEU – EIB grants EUR 30 million loan to OHB System AG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OHB SPACE RDI
Publication Date
25 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67158436
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160391
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Luxembourg
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OHB SPACE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
Telecom Data Transmission RDI
Data sheet
OHB SPACE RDI
Related press
Germany: #investEU – EIB grants EUR 30 million loan to OHB System AG
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: #investEU – EIB grants EUR 30 million loan to OHB System AG
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OHB SPACE RDI
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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