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ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2016 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related press
France: New financing for the Superfast Broadband sector as part of the Juncker Plan: €200 million loan to the Iliad Group

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2016
20160383
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
ILIAD SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 755 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion of advanced fixed broadband telecommunication infrastructure in France by an alternative telecommunication services provider, to provide FTTH (fibre to the home) based very high speed broadband services.

With the implementation of the project, the promoter plans to extend the coverage of its FTTH to reach over 5m homes in the highly densely populated areas (black areas) in France and to over 8m in the areas with a medium population density (the grey areas). The project includes the roll-out of the fibre network, as well as the related investments in the backbone network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are carried out in urban areas as well as alongside roads.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Other links
Related press
France: New financing for the Superfast Broadband sector as part of the Juncker Plan: €200 million loan to the Iliad Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Publication Date
16 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66861107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160383
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135298185
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160383
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Other links
Summary sheet
ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Data sheet
ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related press
France: New financing for the Superfast Broadband sector as part of the Juncker Plan: €200 million loan to the Iliad Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: New financing for the Superfast Broadband sector as part of the Juncker Plan: €200 million loan to the Iliad Group
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications