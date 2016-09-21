ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the expansion of advanced fixed broadband telecommunication infrastructure in France by an alternative telecommunication services provider, to provide FTTH (fibre to the home) based very high speed broadband services.
With the implementation of the project, the promoter plans to extend the coverage of its FTTH to reach over 5m homes in the highly densely populated areas (black areas) in France and to over 8m in the areas with a medium population density (the grey areas). The project includes the roll-out of the fibre network, as well as the related investments in the backbone network.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are carried out in urban areas as well as alongside roads.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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