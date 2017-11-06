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ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2017 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Related press
Spain: EIB supports modernisation of electricity distribution facilities with EUR 500 million loan to Endesa

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20160375
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
ENDESA DISTRIBUCION ELECTRICA SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1331 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments to develop and modernise electricity distribution infrastructure throughout Spain between 2017 and 2019.

This investment programme will help the promoter to connect new end-users with renewable generators and improve reliability and quality of electricity supply. Moreover, part of the investments will take place in less-developed regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Related documents
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports modernisation of electricity distribution facilities with EUR 500 million loan to Endesa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Publication Date
24 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79201209
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160375
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144718697
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160375
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Other links
Summary sheet
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Data sheet
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Related press
Spain: EIB supports modernisation of electricity distribution facilities with EUR 500 million loan to Endesa

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports modernisation of electricity distribution facilities with EUR 500 million loan to Endesa
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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