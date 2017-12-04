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BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 700,000,000
Transport : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2017 : € 100,000,000
23/06/2021 : € 300,000,000
11/10/2018 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

Summary sheet

Release date
4 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2017
20160374
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN
BERLINER VERKEHRSBETRIEBE (BVG) AOER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
EUR 1585 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the acquisition of around 630 new metro vehicles and around 100 tram vehicles for the Berlin public transport network. The new vehicles will replace age-expired rolling stock and will contribute to enlarging the fleet to accommodate growing passenger volumes, as the city is growing too. The new rolling stock will be owned and operated by the promoter, Berlin's public transport operator Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).

The project will make an important contribution to the renewal of BVG's fleet and to the quality and efficiency of public transport in Berlin, thereby supporting the shift away from individual motorised transportation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU since it will take place in the manufacturer's plants. Therefore, no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the tram rolling stock. There may be associated infrastructure works. The works for the construction of tramway and metro infrastructure are classified under Annex II of the directive. During the appraisal of the project, compliance will be checked and the Bank's loan will be conditional to obtaining all the corresponding/necessary official statements. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the new vehicles' improved energy efficiency.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EG and 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union. Trams and metros under the following tenders will be part of the project: 2005/S 102-102250 d.d. 28.05.2005, 2011/S 42-069030 d.d. 2.3.2011, 2016/S 241-439844 d.d. 14.12.2016 and 2016/S 242-441852 d.d. 15.12.2016.

Related documents
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN
Publication Date
24 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78914365
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160374
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN
Other links
Summary sheet
BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN
Data sheet
BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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