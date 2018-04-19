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BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/09/2018 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2018
20160360
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
BUDAPEST BANK ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of small and medium-sized projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Hungary.

This intermediated loan will improve competitiveness and access to finance at favourable conditions for Hungarian SMEs and mid-caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
20/07/2018 - BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84612680
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20160360
Last update
20 Jul 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Data sheet
BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan
Other links
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - BUDAPEST BANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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