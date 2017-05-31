Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GAS NETWORKS IRELAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - Cluden to Lochfoot Pipeline
Related public register
08/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - Screening and no significant effects Report - Cluden to Brighouse Pipeline
Related public register
08/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - EIS - Cluden to Brighouse Pipeline
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2018
20160357
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 454 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter's investment plan in gas transmission and distribution networks. It consists of expansion, reinforcement, refurbishment and replacement works, new service connections, installation of new IT systems and acquisition of equipment.

The project will help to improve the security, safety and reliability of gas supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The permitting of the project components are expected to be at various stages and will be further investigated during appraisal to ensure compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The investments under the project are subject to the national and EU procurement provisions defined for entities operating in the energy sector.

Related documents
08/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - Cluden to Lochfoot Pipeline
08/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - Screening and no significant effects Report - Cluden to Brighouse Pipeline
08/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - EIS - Cluden to Brighouse Pipeline
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - Cluden to Lochfoot Pipeline
Publication Date
8 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76879728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160357
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - Screening and no significant effects Report - Cluden to Brighouse Pipeline
Publication Date
8 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76875167
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160357
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - EIS - Cluden to Brighouse Pipeline
Publication Date
8 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76879216
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160357
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
Publication Date
14 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74508656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160357
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
Publication Date
29 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151606404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160357
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - Cluden to Lochfoot Pipeline
Related public register
08/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - Screening and no significant effects Report - Cluden to Brighouse Pipeline
Related public register
08/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND - EIS - Cluden to Brighouse Pipeline
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
Other links
Summary sheet
GAS NETWORKS IRELAND
Data sheet
GAS NETWORKS IRELAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications