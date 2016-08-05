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NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 862,888,032.69
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 862,888,032.69
Energy : € 862,888,032.69
Signature date(s)
31/07/2018 : € 392,288,724.49
15/02/2017 : € 470,599,308.2
Other links
Related public register
01/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II

Summary sheet

Release date
5 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2017
20160353
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II
National Grid Gas Distribution Ltd.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 750 million (EUR 866 million)
GBP 1576 million (EUR 1819 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter's on-going capital and replacement investment programme in its four gas distribution networks in the UK – North West, West Midlands, East of England and North London – for the period Q2 2016-Q1 2019.

The replacement of old mains and equipment and the expansion of the gas distribution system are necessary to maintain the standards of service and safety to existing consumers, as well as providing for growth in demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that none of the project components will require an EIA per the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (amended 2014/52/EU).

The investments under the project are subject to the national and EU procurement provisions defined for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
01/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II
Publication Date
1 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68945455
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160353
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133476796
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160353
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II
Other links
Summary sheet
NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II
Data sheet
NG GAS DISTRIBUTION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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