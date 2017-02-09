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IFRRU 2014-2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 500,000,000
Urban development : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/08/2017 : € 100,000,000
16/12/2021 : € 200,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFRRU 2014-2020
Related press
Portugal: The EIB supports urban rehabilitation and energy efficiency in cities with a EUR 300 million loan

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/08/2017
20160351
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IFRRU 2014-2020
REPUBLICA PORTUGUESA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB lending facility to finance urban renewal projects under the Financial Instrument for Urban Rehabilitation and Revitalisation (IFRRU).

The proposed operation responds to public policy objectives by financing urban revitalisation and regeneration projects. It will also contribute to climate action objectives, as energy efficiency projects will be considered eligible projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to entail positive environmental and social externalities in particular with regard to improvements in energy efficiency of the building stock, in the quality of life for local residents, in the attractiveness and competitiveness of cities and in social cohesion through the regeneration of disadvantaged urban areas. The improvement of energy efficiency by retrofitting existing buildings will reduce energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions, contributing to security of supply and mitigation objectives. The project also contributes to environmental protection (tackling climate change).

Contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, including publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU.

Related documents
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFRRU 2014-2020
Other links
Related press
Portugal: The EIB supports urban rehabilitation and energy efficiency in cities with a EUR 300 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFRRU 2014-2020
Publication Date
14 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75001101
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160351
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFRRU 2014-2020
Other links
Summary sheet
IFRRU 2014-2020
Data sheet
IFRRU 2014-2020
Related press
Portugal: The EIB supports urban rehabilitation and energy efficiency in cities with a EUR 300 million loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: The EIB supports urban rehabilitation and energy efficiency in cities with a EUR 300 million loan
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFRRU 2014-2020

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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