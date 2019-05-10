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CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 70,000,000
Services : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/05/2019 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Parent project
TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
23 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/05/2019
20160350
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
CAIXABANK SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 141 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan to finance CaixaBank's technology programme, covering the development and implementation of new IT solutions, processes and infrastructure for the 2018 - 2020 period. The project also includes the design, construction and commissioning of a new data centre.

This project will redesign the promoter's business processes and enable the digital transformation of client interaction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projcts financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projcts financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Related projects
Parent project
TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Publication Date
11 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87604819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160350
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165115763
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160350
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Other links
Summary sheet
CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Data sheet
CAIXABANK TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS
Parent project
TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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