TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII

Summary sheet
The proposed project is a multi-component investment programme. The main sub-project concerns the adjustment and renovation of 350 electrical substations recently acquired from the national railway company (RFI). Other sub-projects involve the construction of new substations and the associated connections and the installation of reactive power compensation equipment. The sub-projects of the programme are geographically dispersed throughout Italy.
The main purpose of the main sub-project is to enable Terna to take over the operation of the former RFI substations. The main purpose of the other sub-projects is to integrate renewable generation into the grid and to improve quality and reliability of supply.
Some sub-projects of the programme fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The potential impact of the programme includes visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and birds' collision and mortality. Environmental impact studies have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2014/25/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU and according to the relevant Italian legislation (D.lgs. 163/2006 and D.lgs. 50/2016).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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