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TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2016 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII - New 132 kV substation in Mercatello and associated connections
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII - Two new 150 kV substations in Vaglio and Oppido and associated connections
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2016
20160345
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII
TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 401 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project is a multi-component investment programme. The main sub-project concerns the adjustment and renovation of 350 electrical substations recently acquired from the national railway company (RFI). Other sub-projects involve the construction of new substations and the associated connections and the installation of reactive power compensation equipment. The sub-projects of the programme are geographically dispersed throughout Italy.

The main purpose of the main sub-project is to enable Terna to take over the operation of the former RFI substations. The main purpose of the other sub-projects is to integrate renewable generation into the grid and to improve quality and reliability of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some sub-projects of the programme fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The potential impact of the programme includes visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and birds' collision and mortality. Environmental impact studies have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2014/25/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU and according to the relevant Italian legislation (D.lgs. 163/2006 and D.lgs. 50/2016).

Related documents
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII
21/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII - New 132 kV substation in Mercatello and associated connections
21/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII - Two new 150 kV substations in Vaglio and Oppido and associated connections
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII
Publication Date
14 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68159177
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160345
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII - New 132 kV substation in Mercatello and associated connections
Publication Date
21 Dec 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70140510
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160345
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII - Two new 150 kV substations in Vaglio and Oppido and associated connections
Publication Date
21 Dec 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70140029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160345
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183404305
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160345
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII - New 132 kV substation in Mercatello and associated connections
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII - Two new 150 kV substations in Vaglio and Oppido and associated connections
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII
Other links
Summary sheet
TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII
Data sheet
TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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