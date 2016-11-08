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ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2016 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II

Summary sheet

Release date
8 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2016
20160340
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II
ISTANBUL BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYESI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of the 13,4 km-long Atakoy - Ikitelli metro line with 12 new stations on the European side of Istanbul. The new metro line will intersect with six different urban rail systems and provide improved network connections.

The project is expected to generate savings in user time, vehicle operating costs, road accident costs, local air/noise emissions as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the expected modal shift of passengers from road to rail.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to a screening decision of the competent authority. In this case, the project was screened out based on an environmental assessment prepared in 2015. These documents will be reviewed and assessed during the appraisal to ensure compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that for works to be financed by the proposed EIB loan, procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67772986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160340
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253883081
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160340
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II
Other links
Summary sheet
ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II
Data sheet
ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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