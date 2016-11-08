ISTANBUL UNDERGROUND RAIL NETWORK II

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction of the 13,4 km-long Atakoy - Ikitelli metro line with 12 new stations on the European side of Istanbul. The new metro line will intersect with six different urban rail systems and provide improved network connections.
The project is expected to generate savings in user time, vehicle operating costs, road accident costs, local air/noise emissions as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the expected modal shift of passengers from road to rail.
If situated within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to a screening decision of the competent authority. In this case, the project was screened out based on an environmental assessment prepared in 2015. These documents will be reviewed and assessed during the appraisal to ensure compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that for works to be financed by the proposed EIB loan, procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.