Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/08/2018 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU - European support for Bavarian Nordic's vaccine production
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/08/2018
20160330
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 98 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This project will support Bavarian Nordic, a fully integrated Danish biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. Financing is required for capital expenditure investments in Denmark.

The project supports the company's investments into a new fill-finish manufacturing facility. The investments cover the operational expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX) costs to construct, furnish and validate the new manufacturing facility to a commercial level. By co-investing in this project, the Bank contributes to fostering the generation of scientific knowledge and acumen within Europe, in addition to creating skilled employment opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive (2014/52/EU), referring to the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. The project has been screened by the competent authorities and there is no EIA required. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
25/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES
Other links
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU - European support for Bavarian Nordic's vaccine production

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE
Publication Date
25 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80779954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160330
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE
Other links
Summary sheet
BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE
Data sheet
BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU - European support for Bavarian Nordic's vaccine production
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU - European support for Bavarian Nordic's vaccine production
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC FILL & FINISH PRODUCTION SITE
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications