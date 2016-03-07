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PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 55,000,000
Urban development : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/10/2017 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

Summary sheet

Release date
20 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2017
20160307
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG
LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will consist in new construction and renovation of public (administrative, education, etc.) buildings in the Federal State of Brandenburg. It will support the improvement of public infrastructure and the provision of public services with the focus on urban renewal and development in the Federal State of Brandenburg.

The project will contribute to improving provision of public services and to improving quality of life in the region by investments in public and social infrastructure. The project should contribute to the overall development of the region and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Germany has harmonised its environmental legislation with the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the borrower's/promoter's capacity to properly apply the relevant directives. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant, will also be examined. Should any scheme under this Framework Loan have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network, the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
29/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
29 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71829226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160307
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG
Data sheet
PUBLIC BUILDINGS BRANDENBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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