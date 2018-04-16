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ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 27,000,000
Industry : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Arteche Group with EUR 27 million to finance its innovation and digitalisation strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20160294
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
ARTECHE LANTEGI ELKARTEA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million
EUR 54 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan underlying investments include the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the field of electrical, electronic products and related services, and particularly on instrument transformers, auxiliary relays, recloser and switches as well as substation automation systems. The project concerns also activities to implement lean principles in the production processes and increase their efficiency, improve processes' quality and quality control in production, as well as upgrade the factories' digital infrastructure. The project comprises only the EU-based investments of the promoter on the above mentioned activities and covers the period 2020-2023.

The project aims at developing innovative products and services to contribute for the power sector by facilitating innovations to help utilities progress towards more intelligent, secure and efficient power systems. The project aims also to implement lean principles in the production processes and increase their efficiency, improve processes' quality and quality control in production as well as to upgrade the factories' digital infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities on electrical, electronic products and related services are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already-authorised existing facilities, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Arteche Group with EUR 27 million to finance its innovation and digitalisation strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123600476
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160294
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236766962
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160294
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82865488
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170871
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain, Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Data sheet
ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Arteche Group with EUR 27 million to finance its innovation and digitalisation strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Arteche Group with EUR 27 million to finance its innovation and digitalisation strategy
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARTECHE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND TESTING
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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