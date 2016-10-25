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CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 168,024,303
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 168,024,303
Transport : € 168,024,303
Signature date(s)
24/10/2016 : € 168,024,303
Other links
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T - Link to environmental information
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU: European support for Copenhagen airport expansion

Summary sheet

Release date
25 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2016
20160291
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
DKK 1250 million (EUR 168 million)
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion of Copenhagen Airport to cater for future growth in air traffic and enhance passenger service standards and operational efficiency. It represents the next phase in the airport's plans to grow to 40 million passengers a year and includes piers, new stands and a range of other airside and landside upgrades.

The project will increase capacity and service levels at Copenhagen Airport, benefiting both passengers and other airport stakeholders alike.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a full EIA is required or not. This will be reviewed further during project appraisal, together with how any impact so assessed will be mitigated.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T - Link to environmental information
Other links
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU: European support for Copenhagen airport expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T
Publication Date
23 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69558856
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160291
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T - Link to environmental information
Publication Date
12 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86847900
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160291
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T - Link to environmental information
Other links
Summary sheet
CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T
Data sheet
CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU: European support for Copenhagen airport expansion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU: European support for Copenhagen airport expansion
Other links
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CPH AIRPORT EXPANSION TEN-T - Link to environmental information

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications