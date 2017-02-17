ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

This operation aims to lend EUR 200m to the SNI, the main social housing lessor on the French market, in order to finance an energy efficiency retrofitting plan for up to 25,000 social housing stocks it owns via the 13 social housing companies in which SNI is the majority shareholder. The rehabilitation will aim to reach, when technically possible, the level required to qualify for the label "BBC Rénovation" or equivalent, or otherwise a level compatible with this objective, hence fulfilling the EU policy objectives set by the Europe 2020 strategy. The renovation works in the existing housing units will include general housing upgrade investments for up to EUR 770m including efficiency refurbishments for EUR 330m. The investments in energy efficiency will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (e.g. wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar ceilings insulation), on energy efficiency improvements in the heating systems (e.g. condensing boilers) and may include also the increased use of renewable energies for heating purposes (e.g. biomass boilers, solar collectors). Overall, the project will improve energy consumption, comfort and living conditions for the low-income households living in the renovated apartments. The target sector is energy efficiency in buildings and to a minor extent building-integrated renewable energy.