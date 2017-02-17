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ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2017 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related press
France: EFSI - EUR 200m for refurbishing social housing in France with the SNI Group

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2017
20160290
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
SOCIETE NATIONALE IMMOBILIERE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the energy efficiency retrofitting of up to 25,000 social housing units held by thirteen social housing subsidiaries of Société Nationale Immobilière (SNI, CDC group). The financing will take the form of a loan to a holding in which SNI regroups its shares of the thirteen social housing subsidiaries.

This operation aims to lend EUR 200m to the SNI, the main social housing lessor on the French market, in order to finance an energy efficiency retrofitting plan for up to 25,000 social housing stocks it owns via the 13 social housing companies in which SNI is the majority shareholder. The rehabilitation will aim to reach, when technically possible, the level required to qualify for the label "BBC Rénovation" or equivalent, or otherwise a level compatible with this objective, hence fulfilling the EU policy objectives set by the Europe 2020 strategy. The renovation works in the existing housing units will include general housing upgrade investments for up to EUR 770m including efficiency refurbishments for EUR 330m. The investments in energy efficiency will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (e.g. wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar ceilings insulation), on energy efficiency improvements in the heating systems (e.g. condensing boilers) and may include also the increased use of renewable energies for heating purposes (e.g. biomass boilers, solar collectors). Overall, the project will improve energy consumption, comfort and living conditions for the low-income households living in the renovated apartments. The target sector is energy efficiency in buildings and to a minor extent building-integrated renewable energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impact. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Other links
Related press
France: EFSI - EUR 200m for refurbishing social housing in France with the SNI Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Publication Date
18 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74209599
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160290
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190636188
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160290
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Other links
Summary sheet
EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Data sheet
ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related press
France: EFSI - EUR 200m for refurbishing social housing in France with the SNI Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EFSI - EUR 200m for refurbishing social housing in France with the SNI Group
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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