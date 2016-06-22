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VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 204,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 204,000,000
Services : € 204,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/04/2020 : € 34,000,000
28/11/2016 : € 75,000,000
7/03/2018 : € 95,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related press
Finland: Taking energy efficient building seriously: EU financing for VVO Group

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2016
20160288
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
VVO-YHTYMÄ OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 204 million
EUR 572 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing a portfolio of new near-zero-energy buildings (NZEB)

The energy efficiency improvements to new buildings will reduce energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions, contributing to security of supply and climate change mitigation objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Through the project, several new residential NZEB buildings, as per the requirements of Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings (Article 9(1)), will be constructed in existing built environments. They will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Other links
Related press
Finland: Taking energy efficient building seriously: EU financing for VVO Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66768304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160288
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156349105
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160288
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Other links
Summary sheet
VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Data sheet
VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related press
Finland: Taking energy efficient building seriously: EU financing for VVO Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Taking energy efficient building seriously: EU financing for VVO Group
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VVO NEAR ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications