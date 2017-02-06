VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING

Summary sheet
The project comprises investments in innovative manufacturing technologies aiming at the transformation of one of the promoter's production sites into a smart glass factory.
The project will support a European glass manufacturer in its efforts to maintain its competitive position by implementing - as the first in Italy - this type of innovative manufacturing technology to improve its production efficiency, lower energy costs and improve the overall carbon footprint of the plant.
The project concerns investments that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. The advanced manufacturing capital expenditure is expected to be installed within an existing facility where similar equipment is already installed and operating. The Bank's services will verify all environmental details related to the new manufacturing equipment, and in particular the decision of the local competent authority in relation to the environmental impact assessment (EIA), during the project's due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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