Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 45,000,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2017 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2017
20160282
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIDRALA MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
VIDRALA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investments in innovative manufacturing technologies aiming at the transformation of one of the promoter's production sites into a smart glass factory.

The project will support a European glass manufacturer in its efforts to maintain its competitive position by implementing - as the first in Italy - this type of innovative manufacturing technology to improve its production efficiency, lower energy costs and improve the overall carbon footprint of the plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. The advanced manufacturing capital expenditure is expected to be installed within an existing facility where similar equipment is already installed and operating. The Bank's services will verify all environmental details related to the new manufacturing equipment, and in particular the decision of the local competent authority in relation to the environmental impact assessment (EIA), during the project's due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
08/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
8 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65700801
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160282
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
10 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123804744
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160282
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING
Other links
Summary sheet
VIDRALA MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
VIDRALA ADVANCED GLASS MANUFACTURING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications