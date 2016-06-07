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GRUPPO SACMI R&D II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D II
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D II

Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2016
20160278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRUPPO SACMI R&D II
SACMI COOPERATIVA MECCANICI IMOLA SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Sacmi's research and development (R&D) activities

The project concerns the promoter's investment in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of machinery for ceramic, beverage, closures and automation. The RDI activities will be carried out in Italy and mainly in the promoter's headquarters and R&D centre located in Imola (in the province of Bologna, Italy) in the period 2016-2019.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, for which an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2000/35/EC.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D II
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D II
Publication Date
13 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68946461
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160278
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D II
Publication Date
31 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129483331
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160278
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D II
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D II
Other links
Summary sheet
GRUPPO SACMI R&D II
Data sheet
GRUPPO SACMI R&D II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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