UPSTREAM (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The company's growth programme of EUR 50m over the period 2016-2018, aims to enhance its product offering and scale its business. In fact, the company is planning to invest in software research and development (R&D) and hardware to i) improve its platform components to further support business functions, ii) enrich its product to support increasing data and media-rich services and iii) consolidate data repository to allow company level business intelligence. In parallel, the company will expand the footprint of its product offering to new industries including safety and security, micro-insurance, utilities, and media as well as grow its sales capacity internationally.
The company's growth program of EUR 50m over the period 2016-2018 aims to enhance its product offering and scale its business. The company is planning to invest in software research, development and innovation (RDI) and hardware to i) improve its platform components to further support business functions, ii) enrich its product to support increasing data and media-rich services and iii) consolidate data repository to allow company level business intelligence. In parallel, the company will expand the footprint of its product offering to new industries as well as grow its sales capacity internationally.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC as amended, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments. The proposed investments will take place inside buildings at existing RDI facilities.
The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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