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UPSTREAM (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 25,000,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2016 : € 12,500,000
16/12/2016 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPSTREAM (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Greece: EIB signs finance agreements to support the knowledge economy, innovation, enterprise and growth

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2016
20160248
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UPSTREAM (EGFF)
UPSTREAM TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND SOFTWARE SYSTEMS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The company's growth programme of EUR 50m over the period 2016-2018, aims to enhance its product offering and scale its business. In fact, the company is planning to invest in software research and development (R&D) and hardware to i) improve its platform components to further support business functions, ii) enrich its product to support increasing data and media-rich services and iii) consolidate data repository to allow company level business intelligence. In parallel, the company will expand the footprint of its product offering to new industries including safety and security, micro-insurance, utilities, and media as well as grow its sales capacity internationally.

The company's growth program of EUR 50m over the period 2016-2018 aims to enhance its product offering and scale its business. The company is planning to invest in software research, development and innovation (RDI) and hardware to i) improve its platform components to further support business functions, ii) enrich its product to support increasing data and media-rich services and iii) consolidate data repository to allow company level business intelligence. In parallel, the company will expand the footprint of its product offering to new industries as well as grow its sales capacity internationally.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC as amended, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments. The proposed investments will take place inside buildings at existing RDI facilities.

The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPSTREAM (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs finance agreements to support the knowledge economy, innovation, enterprise and growth

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPSTREAM (EGFF)
Publication Date
18 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72607222
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160248
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPSTREAM (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
UPSTREAM (EGFF)
Data sheet
UPSTREAM (EGFF)
Related press
Greece: EIB signs finance agreements to support the knowledge economy, innovation, enterprise and growth

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs finance agreements to support the knowledge economy, innovation, enterprise and growth
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPSTREAM (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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