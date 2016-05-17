PROGRAMM NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZ 11

Summary sheet
Investment into rolling stock in Baden-Württemberg (Network 11 Hohenlohe-Franken-Untermain)
The new rolling stock will improve public transport services in the Hohenlohe-Franken-Untermain region. More passengers should be attracted to public transport, resulting in improvements in overall mobility whilst reducing the adverse impacts of transport on the environment.
The manufacture of rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. It is not clear yet if any depots are necessary at this stage. As an associated facility a new depot might be necessary. This could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, and therefore may be subject to an EIA procedure. German law requires complying with Directive 2011/92/EC, as amended, to obtain building permits for such elements. If construction of a new facility will be required, then the promoter undertakes to inform the Bank on environmental compliance by submitting a copy of the environmental decision and the non-technical summary of the EIA (if applicable), as well as evidence that the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EC and the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EC have been fulfilled (form A/B or equivalent document to the satisfaction of the Bank) – if applicable.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Network 11 is published under 2015/S 199-361527, d.d . 14-10-2015.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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