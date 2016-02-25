RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project will consist of a new academic and education building including a library, theatre and additional sports facilities; the extension of some existing academic buildings and the refurbishment of several existing college facilities.
The project concerns the construction of a new academic and education building, the extension of the Education Research Centre and the refurbishment of several existing college facilities. This will provide additional research facilities, academic facilities, lecture theatres and sports facilities. The RCSI campus is located in the city centre of Dublin.
The project comprises the construction of a new academic and education building, the extension of other academic buildings and the refurbishment of several existing college facilities. Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings related to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects and might require an EIA (Annex II of the directive). This will be examined during the appraisal.
The procedures for tendering and procurement used by the promoter must comply with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC. The procedures will be assessed during the appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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