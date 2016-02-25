Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 50,000,000
Education : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Ireland: EIB and RCSI sign formal loan agreement for EUR 50 million as part of a EUR 106 million investment in the RCSI Dublin campus

Summary sheet

Release date
11 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2016
20160225
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will consist of a new academic and education building including a library, theatre and additional sports facilities; the extension of some existing academic buildings and the refurbishment of several existing college facilities.

The project concerns the construction of a new academic and education building, the extension of the Education Research Centre and the refurbishment of several existing college facilities. This will provide additional research facilities, academic facilities, lecture theatres and sports facilities. The RCSI campus is located in the city centre of Dublin.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises the construction of a new academic and education building, the extension of other academic buildings and the refurbishment of several existing college facilities. Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings related to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects and might require an EIA (Annex II of the directive). This will be examined during the appraisal.

The procedures for tendering and procurement used by the promoter must comply with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC. The procedures will be assessed during the appraisal.

Related documents
19/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB and RCSI sign formal loan agreement for EUR 50 million as part of a EUR 106 million investment in the RCSI Dublin campus

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
19 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66708698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160225
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132344316
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160225
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Ireland: EIB and RCSI sign formal loan agreement for EUR 50 million as part of a EUR 106 million investment in the RCSI Dublin campus

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB and RCSI sign formal loan agreement for EUR 50 million as part of a EUR 106 million investment in the RCSI Dublin campus
Other links
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RCSI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications