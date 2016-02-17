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ESPOO SCHOOLS PPP PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 60,000,000
Education : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/06/2020 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO LIFECYCLE PPP SCHOOLS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO SCHOOLS PPP PROJECT
Related press
Finland: European and Nordic support for first Finnish PPP financing for public schools

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/06/2020
20160217
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESPOO LIFECYCLE PPP SCHOOLS
ESPOON KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 166 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the provision of comprehensive and upper secondary school facilities to support the city of Espoo's education strategy. This includes the construction of completely new school complexes and/or the extension and/or refurbishment of existing schools.

The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Finland. It aims to upgrade and modernise the comprehensive and upper secondary schools estate. The purpose is to enhance the learning environment for pupils and students, and working conditions for teachers. Accordingly, the project is consistent with actions in support of the EU Horizon 2020 strategy, in reinforcing the human capital stock of a Member State, increasing access to lifelong learning, improving the quality of education, and cultivating human and social capital for growth, employment and inclusion. The project also embeds investments aiming to improve the energy efficiency of school and education-related buildings, existing or new, to comply with stricter norms as described in national law and implementing Directive 2010/31/EU on energy efficiency of buildings. The extent of the investment and its impact will be verified during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes new buildings, and extension and renovation of existing primary and secondary schools. Directive 2011/92/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings related to education, but it may be that some sub-projects could be regarded as urban renewal projects and might require an EIA (Annex II of the directive). This will be examined during the appraisal.

The procedures for tendering and procurement used by the promoter must comply with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC. The procedures will be assessed during the appraisal.

Related documents
18/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO LIFECYCLE PPP SCHOOLS
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO SCHOOLS PPP PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Finland: European and Nordic support for first Finnish PPP financing for public schools

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO LIFECYCLE PPP SCHOOLS
Publication Date
18 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68720981
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160217
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO SCHOOLS PPP PROJECT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255067658
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160217
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO LIFECYCLE PPP SCHOOLS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO SCHOOLS PPP PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
ESPOO LIFECYCLE PPP SCHOOLS
Data sheet
ESPOO SCHOOLS PPP PROJECT
Related press
Finland: European and Nordic support for first Finnish PPP financing for public schools

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: European and Nordic support for first Finnish PPP financing for public schools
Other links
Related public register
18/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO LIFECYCLE PPP SCHOOLS
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO SCHOOLS PPP PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications