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ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/08/2017 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/09/2017
20160210
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI
ARLA FOODS INGREDIENTS GROUP P/S, ARLA FOODS AMBA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 209 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to develop new food products, maximise the usage of strains and cultures to strengthen the nutritional benefits of dairy products, increase the use of biodegradable materials in packaging, and reduce the consumption of energy and fresh water in the food production processes. The activities will be carried out predominantly in Denmark.

The RDI investments target competitiveness through innovation in the food sector. In particular, the project will support healthier dairy products as well as more efficient technical solutions in terms of protecting the environment and saving natural resources (e.g. fresh water and energy).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of contracting entities, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoters are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67697416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160210
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152118053
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160210
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI
Data sheet
ARLA DAIRY PRODUCTS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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