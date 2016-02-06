COLOGNE TRADE FAIR INVESTMENT PROGRAMME 2021

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project concerns modernisation of the Cologne trade fair and exhibition centre. It includes renovation of existing facilities and the construction of new buildings.
The project is the first phase of a long-term comprehensive investment programme to upgrade the Cologne trade and exhibition centre by the year 2030. The investments will enable Koelnmesse to meet future requirements in particular as regards accessibility, safety, information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, and energy efficiency. They will generate efficiency gains and help Koelnmesse to remain an attractive exhibition centre in a highly competitive market. Due to its inner-city location, upgrading the exhibition centre plays an important role in the development of the city's downtown area.
Compliance with applicable EU environmental legislation (Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) will be verified during appraisal. Environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will also be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy-efficiency requirements in line with Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings will also be assessed during project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU public procurement directives. The promoter plans to use different procurement methods (e.g. open tender, negotiations) depending on the type of works.
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