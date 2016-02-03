Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 375,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 375,000,000
Transport : € 375,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2016 : € 180,000,000
6/10/2016 : € 195,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B

Summary sheet

Release date
24 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/10/2016
20160203
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B
LAND BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 262 million
EUR 525 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment into rolling stock and related infrastructure for local and regional public transport in Baden-Wuerttemberg. It involves network 4 (Rheintal serving cities such as Karlsruhe, Basel and Freiburg) and network 6b (S-Bahn Rhein-Neckar serving cities such as Mannheim, Heidelberg and Ludwigshafen).

The project will improve the public transport service on network 4 Rheintal and on network 6b S-Bahn Rhein-Neckar. The project shall contribute to maintaining public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, thus preventing a modal shift towards private transport and improve commuting and mobility in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required.
Compliance with applicable EU directives will be checked as required according to the final scope.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The tenders have been published. Network 4 is published under 2015/S 221-403208, d.d. 14/11/2015 and Network 6b under 2015/S 189-343041, d.d. 30/09/2015..

Related documents
10/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B
Publication Date
10 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68878952
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160203
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238351320
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160203
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B
Other links
Summary sheet
NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B
Data sheet
NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZE 4 UND 6B

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications