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ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 60,000,000
Education : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2017 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances OMO association’s sustainable buildings

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2017
20160199
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 159 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project finances the new build of four schools campuses and the reconstruction, renovation and/or extension of six existing schools. All are secondary schools located in the Dutch province of Noord Brabant. All new schools replace facilities that are no longer fit for purpose. Consolidation will occur as the result of school mergers. No increase in overall enrolment capacity is foreseen.

The project investments are heavily focused on increasing energy efficiency and bringing up to norms out of date school facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes new buildings, extensions and renovation of existing primary and secondary schools. The Directive 2011/92/EC does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for buildings related to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects and might require an EIA (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be examined during the appraisal.

The procedures for tendering and procurement used by the promoter must comply with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC). The procedures will be assessed during the appraisal.

Related documents
15/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances OMO association’s sustainable buildings

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Publication Date
15 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65154477
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160199
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227931182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160199
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Other links
Summary sheet
ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Data sheet
ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances OMO association’s sustainable buildings

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances OMO association’s sustainable buildings
Other links
Related public register
15/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ONS MIDDELBAAR ONDERWIJS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications